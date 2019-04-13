iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Lowered by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

EFA stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

