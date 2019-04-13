iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) Stake Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 121,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,255,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 194,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $48.74 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $49.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/ishares-global-100-etf-ioo-stake-decreased-by-dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc.html.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.