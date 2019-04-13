iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC cut its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,549 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 1.0% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $1,888,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $39.09 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23.

