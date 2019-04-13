iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) Holdings Cut by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 442.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 491.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,529,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $112.60 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.7269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/ishares-cohen-steers-reit-etf-icf-holdings-cut-by-ferguson-wellman-capital-management-inc.html.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.