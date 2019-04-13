Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $84.61. 680,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,285. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 256.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 46,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $2,818,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,205 shares of company stock worth $24,034,607. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,089,000 after buying an additional 157,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,089,000 after buying an additional 157,770 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,741,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,557,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,220,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

