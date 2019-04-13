Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IRET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of IRET opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $724.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

