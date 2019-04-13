Investors Buy Shares of Qorvo (QRVO) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $48.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.15 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Qorvo had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Qorvo traded down ($0.18) for the day and closed at $76.05Specifically, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,540.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,605,724. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qorvo from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 8,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,620,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

