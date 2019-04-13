Investors Buy Mastercard (MA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $133.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $83.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.16 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Mastercard had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Mastercard traded down ($1.02) for the day and closed at $236.04

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,716 shares of company stock worth $22,428,540. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

