Investors Buy FleetCor Technologies (FLT) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $49.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.88 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, FleetCor Technologies had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. FleetCor Technologies traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $249.92

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.45 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,220,000 after acquiring an additional 209,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy FleetCor Technologies (FLT) on Weakness” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/investors-buy-fleetcor-technologies-flt-on-weakness.html.

About FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.