Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 242,325 Shares

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 242,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,050,449 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,921.72.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.29 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

