Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNQI. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $139.19 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $102.26 and a 1-year high of $147.75.

