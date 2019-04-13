Intu Properties (INTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $100.40

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.40 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 103.30 ($1.35), with a volume of 2925026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.30 ($1.34).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Intu Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 118.07 ($1.54).

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intu Properties plc will post 1475.99992305419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34). Also, insider Ian Burke bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

