InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Position Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,701 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $8,276,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in InterXion by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in InterXion by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in InterXion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of InterXion stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. InterXion Holding NV has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $69.15.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.94 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

