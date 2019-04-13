Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

NYSE ICE opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider James W. Namkung sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $97,815.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,627 shares of company stock worth $16,458,501. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

