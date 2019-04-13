Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $191.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.05.

ICPT opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.39% and a negative return on equity of 592.58%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,969.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 23,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total value of $3,018,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,504 shares of company stock worth $3,779,947. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

