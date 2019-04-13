Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands. They has been selected as the fragrance and beauty partner for a growing list of brands that include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, Shanghai Tang, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is known for innovation, quality and its ability to capture the genetic code of each brand in the products it develops, manufactures and distributes worldwide. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on IPAR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 8,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $607,809.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $205,095.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,967.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,272 shares of company stock worth $1,320,366. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,401,000 after buying an additional 46,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,401,000 after buying an additional 46,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,214,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 515,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

