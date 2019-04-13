Insider Selling: Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (WM) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director William Warren Holmes sold 60,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$24,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,499,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,600.

William Warren Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, William Warren Holmes sold 250,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, William Warren Holmes sold 239,500 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$73,047.50.

On Thursday, February 21st, William Warren Holmes sold 250,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$70,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, William Warren Holmes sold 100,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$22,000.00.

WM opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 million and a PE ratio of -48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.45.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

