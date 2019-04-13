Insider Selling: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,071.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $23,398,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,646,000 after buying an additional 47,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.68.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

