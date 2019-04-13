Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) SVP Sells 8,119 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 8,119 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $121,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Santiago Arroyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 14th, Santiago Arroyo sold 2,671 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $34,990.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $13.85 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.39. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 232.92%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

