Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Director Sells $67,930.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,948.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $69.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,560,000 after acquiring an additional 57,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

