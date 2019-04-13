Insider Selling: ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) COO Sells $38,159.10 in Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) COO James Scott Kreutzer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $38,159.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Scott Kreutzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, James Scott Kreutzer sold 2,069 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $118,843.36.

On Friday, February 8th, James Scott Kreutzer sold 2,881 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $177,901.75.

CTRA stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $572.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the 1st quarter worth $2,403,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,643,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,376,000.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

