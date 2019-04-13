Insider Buying: Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (PSQ) Insider Purchases 61,836 Shares of Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) insider Hilton Brett acquired 61,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$71,111.40 ($50,433.62).

PSQ stock remained flat at $A$1.18 ($0.84) during trading on Friday. 160,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.14 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.80 ($1.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Pacific Smiles Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.15%.

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

