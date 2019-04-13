Insider Buying: JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (JMI) Insider Purchases £15,600 in Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI) insider Andrew Impey bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,384.16).

LON:JMI opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.70) on Friday. JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,045 ($13.65).

About JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

