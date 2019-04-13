Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $155.06 and a 1 year high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/ingalls-snyder-llc-reduces-holdings-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.