Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

NYSE BUD opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

