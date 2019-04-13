Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of WideOpenWest worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 227,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.85. WideOpenWest Inc has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 193,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,581,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $49,932.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,597,936 shares of company stock valued at $14,827,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

