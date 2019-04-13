ING Groep (INGA) PT Set at €14.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.79 ($16.03).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

