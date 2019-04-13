Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 257,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,922. The stock has a market cap of $948.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.81 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $61,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

