Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 10090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77.

Get Imperial Ginseng Products alerts:

Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Imperial Ginseng Products (IGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.88” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/imperial-ginseng-products-igp-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-88.html.

Imperial Ginseng Products Company Profile (CVE:IGP)

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in Asia and North America. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.