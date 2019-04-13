ILCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, IDAX and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ILCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ILCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $630,427.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00022206 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000537 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,085,296,331 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

