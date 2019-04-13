IEC Electronics (IEC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IEC Electronics Corp. is a full service, ISO 9001 and 9002 certified, contract manufacturer employing state-of-the-art production utilizing both surface mount and pin-through-hole technology. IEC offers its customers a wide range of manufacturing and management services, on either a turnkey or consignment basis, including design prototyping, material procurement and control, concurrent engineering services, manufacturing and test engineering support, statistical quality assurance and complete resource management. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IEC. TheStreet raised shares of IEC Electronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of IEC Electronics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

IEC Electronics stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million.

In other IEC Electronics news, Director Keith M. Butler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,227 shares in the company, valued at $338,711.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 266,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 292,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

