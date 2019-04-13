ICOBID Hits Market Capitalization of $21,777.00 (ICOB)

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, ICOBID has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICOBID coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICOBID has a total market cap of $21,777.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000271 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,458.82 or 2.64487162 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00122664 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ICOB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICOBID’s official website is icobidplatform.net

ICOBID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOBID using one of the exchanges listed above.

