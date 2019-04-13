Hyper Pay (HPY) Price Up 109.5% Over Last Week

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded up 110.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Hyper Pay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $7,346.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Pay has traded 109.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hyper Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00362646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.01390103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00219497 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005927 BTC.

About Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyper Pay is hyperpay.tech . The official message board for Hyper Pay is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1

Buying and Selling Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

