Hydro Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, BitMart and IDAX. Hydro has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $185,090.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.41 or 0.12455586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001182 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,279,128,367 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDAX, BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEx, Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

