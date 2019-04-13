Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Middlefield Banc worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 99,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

