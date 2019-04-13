Huntington National Bank Sells 294 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $217.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $158.76 and a 52 week high of $223.73.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $773,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

