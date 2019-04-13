Huntington National Bank Has $773,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,493 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $722,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,263.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $129,613.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,935,229. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Argus lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

