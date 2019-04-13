Hunting plc (HTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HTG stock opened at GBX 642.50 ($8.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a one year high of GBX 934.50 ($12.21). The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research firms have commented on HTG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 907.50 ($11.86) to GBX 669 ($8.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Hunting to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hunting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 806.36 ($10.54).

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 70,901 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total value of £368,685.20 ($481,752.52).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

