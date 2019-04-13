Hugo Boss AG (BOSS) Receives €74.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.38 ($86.48).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €60.12 ($69.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a 52-week high of €81.40 ($94.65).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.