Hugo Boss AG (BOSS) Receives €74.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.38 ($86.48).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €60.12 ($69.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a 52-week high of €81.40 ($94.65).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.