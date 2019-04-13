HSBC (HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Barclays set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Numis Securities assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a reduce rating and a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 664.56 ($8.68).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 658.70 ($8.61) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 749.90 ($9.80). The stock has a market cap of $132.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.02%.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses sold 223,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total value of £1,400,067.78 ($1,829,436.53). Also, insider John Flint sold 72,969 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.13), for a total value of £453,867.18 ($593,057.86). Insiders have sold 467,788 shares of company stock valued at $292,274,178 over the last 90 days.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

