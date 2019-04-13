HSBC Downgrades Ocado Group (OCDGF) to Reduce

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

