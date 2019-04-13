HotNow Price Up 9.9% Today (HOT)

HotNow (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. HotNow has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $51,659.00 worth of HotNow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HotNow has traded flat against the US dollar. One HotNow token can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $638.08 or 0.12558043 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00048005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00001169 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00028132 BTC.

HotNow Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. HotNow’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HotNow is medium.com/@hotokenico . The Reddit community for HotNow is /r/HotNow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HotNow’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . HotNow’s official website is hotoken.io

HotNow Token Trading

HotNow can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HotNow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HotNow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HotNow using one of the exchanges listed above.

