Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $76,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985,685 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,607,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after purchasing an additional 766,200 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,171,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,292,000 after purchasing an additional 621,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,642,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,023,000 after purchasing an additional 557,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $162.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

