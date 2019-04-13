Homology Medicines (FIXX) Shares Gap Down to $22.11

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.22, but opened at $22.11. Homology Medicines shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 12654 shares changing hands.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

The stock has a market cap of $829.98 million and a P/E ratio of -11.20.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,553.07% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 22.7% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. VV Manager LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,633,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

