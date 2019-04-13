Home Bancshares (HOMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on HOMB. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,800,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,539,000 after buying an additional 1,188,337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1,589.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 987,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,421,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 568,791 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.