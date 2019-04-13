HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of HFC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.26. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,547.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

