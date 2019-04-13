HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 115.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,142,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,492 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,093 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,918,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,506,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,962,000 after purchasing an additional 302,365 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.82.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.26. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,547.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

