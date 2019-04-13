Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Buys 26,823 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 26,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $657,163.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 46,301 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $1,133,448.48.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 308,992 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $7,341,649.92.

On Monday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 700 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $17,150.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 75,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $1,812,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 109,500 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $2,622,525.00.

BX stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Buys 26,823 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/holdings-l-p-blackstone-iii-buys-26823-shares-of-blackstone-group-lp-bx-stock.html.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.