Hitachi (HTHIY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Hitachi stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $80.64.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

