Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 179.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 780,830 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $12,743,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 400,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock worth $27,895,760. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

